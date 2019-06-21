Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (June 21, 2019)

- Roses to all the nurses and doctors at Surrey Memorial Hospital, where I was hospitalized for a week. Despite their uncertain schedule (most nurses were casuals), they provided outstanding care. They answered my many questions I had about treatments and upcoming tests and never judged me on things I should be able to do when I needed help. We complain a lot about our health-care system, but the care I received was not only top-notch, it didn’t bankrupt me. Roses for all.
- Rotten tomatoes to bylaw officers giving tickets out in the “free” parking around Surrey Memorial Hospital.
- A dozen blue (harmony) roses to the staff of Surrey Cemetery for organizing a lovely Father’s Day Past and Present Celebration. Thanks for the thoughtful speaker, butterfly release, delicious ice cream and activities for the children. Very well done!
- Roses to the two people who stopped to see if I needed help as I waited for BCAA to come deal with my flat tire. There really are some helpful people in this world!
- Rotten tomatoes to the person who let their dog leave a pile right in the middle of the path in the Surrey Cedar Trail. This is very upsetting and has been happening often. This sours the looks of our parks and threatens our health and safety. That pile represents the irresponsible dog owner you are. Clean up after your dogs, people.
- Red roses to councillor Steven Pettigrew for his ongoing efforts to address Surrey’s dwindling tree canopy. I only hope more councillors will truly value the preservation of green space by making smart decisions that support our natural environment.
- Roses to the person who complained about City of Surrey parking enforcement. I’m having an unbelievable parking issue in front of my house on 188th Street in Cloverdale, which is causing danger for my family and neighbours. Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey engineering and parking for not fixing the problem that has been forwarded to them.
- Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey not installing a three-way stop or a light at the corner of Hyland Road and 144th Street. This intersection/roadway has become a nightmare over the years with increased congestion, pedestrians trying to cross, drivers making dangerous turns and dealing with big rigs from the cedar mills on 144th.
