Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (July 26, 2019)

- Delightful roses to the lady who doesn’t know me from Adam but paid for my tuna sandwich anyway at the Chevron gas station at the corner of 152nd and Highway 10 on Monday. Made my day!
- Rotten tomatoes to the driving school instructor who was teaching an “L” driver in rush hour traffic. They stayed in the fast lane on Fraser Highway, cars passing them on the right slow lane. No wonder we have so many bad drivers.
- Roses to the city landscapers who maintain the flower containers by the Fleetwood Community Centre. They are always so beautiful. Rotten tomatoes to those who steal or vandalize these planters. Happens so often there are actually signs explaining the empty spots!
- Tomatoes to people who illegally dump their trash instead of phoning the city to pick it up.
- Picnic baskets full of rotten tomatoes to whoever decided to cancel Music In The Park at Fleetwood Park. By late afternoon the weather cleared up and it was a wonderful evening. Decided to get our chairs and have our supper anyway. Before we were done, even with all the people that turned away, about 12 of us strangers got together and spent a really nice couple of hours together. No music but great company!
- Tomatoes to McCallum for his “canals” idea. I guess he doesn’t know that mother nature already took care of it for him by creating streams and rivers. As mayor, all he has to do is protect them rather than pave over and develop them, then he’d have his “canals.”
- Rotten tomatoes to our lazy, irresponsible neighbours who dumped their junk on our neighbour’s lawn after he passed away. Do you not know the city picks up four items free per year? That poor man didn’t even have enough money to pay for his funeral and we had to hire someone to take away that junk. Shame on you.
- Rotten tomatoes to Surrey residents who did not vote in the last municipal election. Your vote would have made a difference.
