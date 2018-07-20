Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (July 20, 2018)

- Kudos and a truck load of roses to the City of Surrey for the July 14th free pop-up junk drop off. It was one of the hottest days so far this year and everyone was so pleasant, helpful and organized, despite the long lines of cars and truck and extreme heat. The city had so many staff on for the day for sorting, flagging, ensuring the lines moved, loading containers and great signage to make it easy.
- A bouquet of red roses to everyone involved in running the Surrey Now-Leader for this Roses and Rotten Tomatoes column. Thanks for giving us a chance to spread some cheer in this gloomy world.
- A bouquet of red roses for the person who gave two Surrey city employees working on 176th and 96th Avenue red roses instead of rotten tomatoes. Your beautiful heart was shining right through your message. I hope happy things happen to you all through your life.
- Crinkly, hollow, mouldy tomatoes to people who don’t move to the rear of the bus. Get up onto the high floor section so there won’t need to be any unnecessary pass ups.
- Beautiful red roses to Dr. Ahmed Ashrafi and Dr. Ed Percy as well as all of the Surrey Memorial Hospital O.R. team for an excellent experience, which was followed up by the wonderful care I received from Tannu and Melissa in the SMH recovery room followed then by the fabulous nurses Christine, Audrey, Emily, Breanna, Pretty, Navi and Joan on the surgical ward during my two-day stay starting June 8. Thank you all, you are all a credit to your profession.
- Red roses to the Grandview Heights aquatic indoor pool! What a well-built and classy facility. By far the best swimming pool in all of Surrey!
- Rotten tomatoes to the person or persons taking the flowers from the memorial site in Surrey. I know what it is like to lose someone. The pain is always there, and for some jerk to take that away? He or she must have no soul. You know who you are. You should be ashamed of yourself. This mother is grieving – have some dignity!
-
Rotten tomatoes to the blue car that couldn’t wait to turn right from Highway 10 and 152nd Street. The light was green for us, yet you just couldn’t wait. You almost caused a serious pedestrian accident. You could’ve really hurt my son and I.
edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter