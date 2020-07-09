Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (July 16, 2020)

- Roses to the woman with frogs on her mask who helped me buy a spool of pink thread at the Langley Fabricland on Saturday when I was rudely turned away at the door for not having a mask, as none were provided for customers who were unaware of this restriction.
- Roses to the Surrey Now-Leader for sharing Michael Musherure’s story about racism. It’s through knowledge that we can build understanding. Thank you for teaching us about his experiences. Hopefully attitudes will soon change for the better so Michael’s smiles won’t have to be forced.
- A huge bouquet of roses to the young gentleman at Home Depot Parking Lot on Sunday who found and returned my wallet intact with all important cards and cash. Thank you so much. You have confirmed my view that people are kind, thoughtful and honest.
- Rotten tomatoes to a certain person who constantly talks to our security cameras. Please talk to someone else.
- Rotten tomatoes to the people who weren’t paying attention last election and want to whine about it now.
- Roses to the kind people who donate money for kids to do things around Surrey. My kids and I have been surprised by anonymous donors a couple of times when going to pay for admission or treats, and it’s such a joy. Thank you to everyone who does these sorts of things for strangers, spreading love is the best.
- Roses to Councillor Doug Elford for his encouraging words about moving past all the back-and-forth controversy regarding the police transition. Finally! Someone has something intelligent to say. This whole back-and-forth ordeal about the police transition is getting way out of hand.
