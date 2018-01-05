Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Jan. 5, 2018)

CLICK HERE to send your submissions.Rotten tomatoes to the one set of neighbours who disrupted the whole neighbourhood with their loud barking dog all evening – then to top it off fireworks in your backyard. Really! We get it was New Year’s but have consideration for others around you. Young children, other animals who were distraught, people who have shift work! Hope our respectable, quiet neighbourhood is back. Roses to my lovely wife of almost six years who wants me to be more sociable with our friends and neighbours. Although you’re the only friend I need, this is my resolution! I love you! Lovely blue roses of sympathy to the author of the ‘rotten tomato’ about people who can’t contain their vitriol at the annual Christmas dinner. Same thing for us this Dec. 24, and it was in our home. Next year, maybe someone else in the family would like to go through all the work and expense of the big turkey dinner for a change, and take the chance of the whole evening getting ruined. Many rotten tomatoes to the neighbours who leave their dog outside 24/7 even in freezing temperatures. The dog is very large with an extremely loud bark, day and night. A pet should be a member of the family, not just your guard dog that all of the neighbours have to be exposed to. A bushel of rotten tomatoes to tag-teaming line jumpers at our local membership-required retailer. I can appreciate that the checkout lines are long, but apparently these folks cannot accept the same reality. So, in order to beat the system, one goes shopping while the other positions him/herself in line. They then wheel their grocery and goods laden cart into their purloined position ahead of those appropriately waiting their turn. I am not a particularly frequent shopper at this establishment, but I have now experienced this behaviour twice. I mush you all with snotty rotten tomatoes. Roses to all the people I read about in the Now-Leader the past month or so who gave of themselves to make Christmas brighter for others! Well done!

Rotten tomatoes to the neighbour blaring bass-heavy music at 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s. When you live in a townhouse complex, 3:30 a.m. is pushing it a little bit, even on New Year’s, isn’t it?Roses to everyone who is determined to keep their New Year’s resolutions. Don’t get discouraged, even if you fail at first. Keep going!

