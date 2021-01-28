Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Jan. 28, 2021)

- Roses and a big thank you to my doctor for telling me (a senior) to get busy and exercise. Daily walking and YouTube exercises for seniors are getting me through COVID-19 days.
- I take exception to those who give rotten tomatoes when they know only half of the story, as conveyed by the media. Boundary Park Place was a beautiful place to live until conflict within the Strata council resulted in division and media coverage solicited by one owner. In this case, Strataco was of no help whatsoever while Strata council tried to uphold bylaws that are still in place. Council members tried to protect owners’ privacy by providing ‘no comment’ to the media and look what happened – only one half of the story was conveyed and many people have been hurt because of it. Get all the facts before you sling the mud.
- Rotten tomatoes to the builders of a new house who decided to chop down an oak that neighbours say was over 100 years old. It is doubtful they had a permit. I wonder what the City of Surrey plans to do about it?
- Rotten tomatoes to the mayor and some councillors who listen to no one. To the councillor whose favourite place is White Rock – the next election, we will be delighted to have you leave Surrey. Take the mayor and your three fellow councillors with you.
- Rotten tomatoes to people who keep putting down the Surrey Police Service. Whether these new officers live in Surrey or not shouldn’t matter. What matters is that they are a good fit for the job. Let’s give the Surrey Police Service a chance and see how it goes.
- Roses to whomever cleaned up the garbage and plastic waste at Robson Park.
- Roses to the four Surrey councillors who are trying to run the city with accountability. The next election can not come soon enough.
