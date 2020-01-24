Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Jan. 24, 2020)

- Roses for the Surrey road crews who removed the snow. Now let’s hope we can say the same for the crews that fill potholes (there are lots of them out there and more to come).
- A dumpster full of rotten tomatoes to the Surrey bylaws people. After a jerk illegally dumped a dumpster full of garbage on my daughter’s driveway, bylaws wouldn’t do anything about it but send a “keeping an unsightly premises” notice to her landlord before we had a chance to clean it up.
- A blizzard of rotten tomatoes to the lazy people who refuse to shovel their sidewalks/driveways. Please people shovel and don’t be so lazy. It’s absolutely disgraceful that I can’t safely walk from No-Frills to my house. Start handing out fines City of Surrey!
- Rotten tomatoes to people who live from 84th Avenue and King George to 134th Avenue who don’t clear their sidewalks. Where are the bylaws officers in Surrey?
- Rotten tomatoes to the snowplow operators along King George who plowed the snow off the roads on to the sidewalks. The sidewalks were unusable and you were forced to walk on the road.
- A truck load of rotten tomatoes to my neighbour in Newton who built a huge deck that is not authorized and is infringing on my property line without a building permit.
edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter