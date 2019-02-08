Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Feb. 8, 2019)

CLICK HERE to send your submissions.A dozen red roses to the RCMP for capturing the SkyTrain shooting suspect. Many thanks for going to work every day accepting all the risks that go along with a very difficult job. The citizens of Surrey are grateful for all your efforts to keep us safe. Rotten tomatoes to Surrey's mayor, who thinks that spending $3.7 million on a kabaddi facility is going to attract tourists. I can just hear the Americans saying to each other before coming to Vancouver, "We must go to Surrey because they have a kabaddi facility!" Before I have guests over to my house, I make sure it's cleaned. Now the mayor wants to make Surrey a tourist destination without cleaning up the garbage that's everywhere in Newton. It's on the sidewalks, lawns, driveways, alleys and even on roofs. Rotten tomatoes to careless people who bump me with their backpacks on the bus. I'm so sick and tired of having to dodge heavy, dirty backpacks. Unless there's plenty of room around you, please take them off and put them down! Rotten tomatoes to gullible do-gooders who give money to beggars. For all we know, they could be buying drugs. Roses to Surrey councillors who are astute enough to spend their valuable time on issues yet unresolved - not on a Surrey Board of Trade breakfast regarding an issue already decided by electorate, an issue which the business group opposed and just can't admit defeat. Roses to the City of Surrey for keeping our doggy-doo bins clean and for acting on a request to clean junk from around a home. And most importantly, with the RCMP, for considering our signed petition over a road crossing in a park area where a boy was hit by a speeding van. We appreciate there is a lot to do but hearing back from you is appreciated.