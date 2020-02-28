Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Feb. 28, 2020)

- Many roses to Andy, the manager at Splashes in South Surrey for coming to my aid when I was next door at Schill Insurance Brokers and didn’t have the proper tools to change my plates. Your help was much appreciated!
- Lots of long beautiful red roses to Edith + Arthur Public House for being a nice, cozy little neighbourhood pub with great service! Keep up the good work, guys!
- Bushels of sustainable roses to KDOCS (from KPU) for another stellar film festival. Thanks for making so many of us engage with challenging topics. You make a difference.
- Roses to the engineering and transportation division at the City of Surrey, which listened to the residents and determined that a crosswalk will be installed at 61A Avenue and 188th Street. Soon, we will be able to cross the road safely!
- A big bouquet of roses to the Surrey fire department, paramedics and the nurses and doctors at Surrey Memorial Hospital, particularly in the ER and the Critical Care Tower, eighth floor, Pod 2. I recently fractured my neck and received excellent care – from the 911 call to the end of my stay in hospital from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7. Thank you all for everything you did for me. I am so very grateful!
- Roses to Port Kells Nursery. Sherry kindly donated shrubs, burlap and moss to my daughter and her friend for a Science Fair Project. Definitely customer service is the new marketing! We will be back for our spring plants!
- A rotten tomato to the mom who allowed her son to help himself to the bulk candy bins – more than once – at a local supermarket. No doubt, his younger sibling sitting in a stroller was impressed! It’s not just about hygiene and good manners – it’s about stealing and how you raise your kids.
-
Rotten tomatoes to drivers who speed along 18th Avenue and 154th Street, bordering Bakerview Park. The playground speed limit, valid from dawn until dusk, is 30 km/h, clearly indicated on signs.
