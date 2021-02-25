Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Feb. 25, 2021)

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.
- Rotten tomatoes to the Surrey Now-Leader for having this ridiculous column. Why not use your platform to build community rather than break it down with people publicly unleashing without accountability? The world only needs positive shout outs, not another platform for ill-informed keyboard warriors.
- Roses to the young man in Newton near King’s Cross Shopping Centre area off of 74th near 137th who was walking by and noticed that we needed help. Our vehicle wouldn’t start while it was sticking out of a driveway onto 74th. Thank you for taking the time to help push the car back off the driveway.
- Roses to the City of Surrey for having so many streets cleared and salted after the recent snowfall.
- Rotten tomatoes to the mayors of Surrey and Vancouver. How naive are they to think that banning handguns will curb gun violence? They obviously don’t realize those committing these crimes didn’t legally acquire their guns. They most likely were smuggled from the U.S. I can hardly wait to see the pictures of them lined up at the local RCMP depot dropping off their banned guns. Like that’s going to happen.
- A truckload of roses to the city for handling the snow. I am a delivery driver within Surrey and most of the streets were pretty clear. I saw an army of trucks out there plowing and salting. Way to go Surrey crews!
- Rotten tomatoes to people who bend over the corner of the library books to bookmark your place.
