Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Dec. 29, 2017)

CLICK HERE to send your submissions.Rotten tomatoes to the next-door neighbour in our complex who decided to wash his car on the coldest day of the year, leaving a nice little skating rink in the complex. Can’t stand when people do this.Rotten tomatoes to some people who just can’t contain their vitriol for members of the family – even though they’re at the annual family Christmas dinner. Next year, stay home. Better yet, maybe we will.Roses to the Canucks’ super rookie Brock Boeser for scoring his 20th goal of the season before Christmas, and also for being a great role model for kids. Go “Flow,” go!Rotten tomatoes to the Canadian border guard who charged me $8 in tax for bringing a couple of jerry cans of gas across the line on Tuesday night. Really? “We’ve had complaints from travellers that they don’t want to get in an accident with a car that has full cans of gas in the vehicle,” she said. Yeah, right. More like the Canadian government wants a cut from cheaper U.S. gas.Roses to my extended family for a great Christmas – best one ever! And it snowed on Dec. 25, too. Perfect.Hooray-infused roses to the provincial government for cutting Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums by 50 per cent starting New Years Day. Finance Minister Carole James said the premiums are unfair and a significant burden on British Columbians. She’s right. Now only to get rid of the premiums completely.Rotten stinking tomatoes to all drivers who drive impaired by liquor, weed or whatever. Stop being a menace, and resolve never to drink, toke or whatever and get behind the wheel of an automobile, ever again. Please and thanks.

