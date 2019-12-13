Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Dec. 13, 2019)

- A bouquet of roses to the kind and considerate lady who took the time on Dec. 6 to stop her car on 168th Street at Bothwell Park to check on my wellbeing after my bike tumbled into the ditch. Thankfully no damage was done but it’s very nice to know there are still people who care about others.
- Rotten tomatoes to Doug Elford. I know the feeling after some lowlife broke into my home and stole my wedding rings and sentimental items. But really, Doug, if someone breaking into your home was your excuse of hiring a new police force, think again. They’re not going to phone the new police and give them the location and time of entry. Unfortunately our mayor will not give us more RCMP. Put on your big boy panties, Elford, and prove to us that the majority want a new police force, because you are wrong!
- Rotten tomatoes to the mayor and his radical ideas. Building a canal is by far the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. How’s that going to make Surrey a better and safer place to live and work? How about hiring more police officers and creating more jobs for people in the parks rec and culture department?
- Rotten tomatoes to Mayor Doug McCallum’s blind vision that will leave our city owing for years to come. No pools, ice rinks, or other facilities. What a legacy. And two of his councillors don’t even live in Surrey.
- Red roses to Ivan Scott and his tireless work and leadership in getting the petition signed in our bid to “Keep the RCMP in Surrey.”
- Rotten tomatoes to Doug McCallum, who seems hell-bent on ignoring the citizens of Surrey. He refuses to hear our concerns that his agenda will leave Surrey an unsafe and expensive place to live with not enough police or firefighters. This new budget will destroy our community for years to come.
- Rotten tomatoes to Mayor Doug McCallum and his sycophant councillors for voting Surrey’s draconian budget into being. McCallum was primarily elected because he opposed the nonsensical LRT, not because he advocated a move away from the RCMP. To suggest he has a mandate means he is lost in Fantasy Land. Where are the other candidates who ran for mayor and where are their voices? Let the entire population of Surrey decide.
- Rotten tomatoes to Mayor Doug McCallum and his remaining councillors for passing the 2020 budget. McCallum has a one-track mind. Pushing through a municipal police force is a disaster waiting to happen. An enormous bouquet of red roses to Surrey Firefighter Mark McRae and the remaining councillors, Steven Pettigrew, Brenda Locke, Jack Hundial and Linda Annis for standing up to McCallum and his team, voicing their opposition to this ridiculous budget.
- Smelly tomatoes to the punk who smashed my car windows on 188th Street and 63rd Avenue. Roses to my neighbours and my security cameras for getting him on camera.
- Red roses to the volunteers at the Newton Seniors’ Centre who so diligently share their talents, time and energies with their fellow seniors.
- A belated bouquet of roses to all the individuals associated with the Surrey Girl Guides for organizing the heartfelt memorial for our veterans. You included many other organizations and individuals to demonstrate respect and honour to those who have served in our military. Thank you! Well done!
