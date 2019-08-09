Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Aug. 9, 2019)

- Tears in my eyes as I give dozens of roses to Kurt, Lorenzo and the rest of the staff at Guildford’s Tom Lee Music store. The thing you did for the little fellow who had heart surgery was wonderful. I am so glad that mom was found and that “the little fellow” received your wonderful gift. Here’s this little fellow making cookies for Lorenzo while we have these “rotten tomato people” of today’s world intent on hurting others. Why can’t they take a lesson from these people?
- Rotten tomatoes to this whole police transition issue. I honestly don’t know what to believe, or who’s right or wrong anymore. If you ask me, there’s way too much political will going on and it’s all a bunch of nonsense.
- A truck load of rotten tomatoes to the person who broke my locker and stole all my belongings from Club 16 at Central City on July 22. You know who you are.
- Rotten tomatoes to the aggressive dark-haired woman in Fleetwood who panhandles. She knocks on people’s car doors and follows them around in the parking lots of grocery stores and bank machines. This woman is a con artist and a drug user. Do not give her any of your money. If she approaches you, call the police right away because they have her on file. Best to let the police deal with troublemakers. Or better yet, get out your phones and film her actions so that these troublemakers can be exposed on social media.
