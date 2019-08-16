Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Aug. 16, 2019)

- A big bunch of roses to the flaggers, bylaw officers and city workers who worked at the very busy Pop-Up Junk event Aug. 11. Without exception you were all cheerful, polite, friendly and helpful.
- This weekend, I went to drop off some stuff at the Surrey Pop-Up Junk event. It was a pretty miserable day – gray, wet, continuously drizzling, and the traffic was endless. Despite that, the amazing staff were so cheery, helpful, and constantly smiling throughout the process. Thank you for your hard work and for helping to organize such an important event!
- Roses to the woman who wrote the letter about Surrey’s municipal police force. I wondered why temple leaders would join together to support a local force. Thank you so much for helping me make my decision. Go RCMP!
- Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey and its bylaw department for letting oversized trucks and rigs to park in residential neighbourhoods. Wasn’t there a young girl run over and killed a few years back and a ban was put in on large trucks in residential areas? Where are Surrey’s bylaw officers?
- An ocean full of roses to Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang unit for their amazing work in our communities. They put up with so much crap every day. What they did for me two weeks ago, I’ll never forget it. They went above and beyond to help me and my family. Not only the gang unit but to all the police officers in Surrey, every single one of them is amazing. Rotten tomatoes to Doug McCallum for trying to replace the RCMP in Surrey. The gang violence in our community is not only a police issue, it’s a community issue that we all have to tackle together.
