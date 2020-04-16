Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (April 16, 2020)

- Many, many roses to my yoga teacher (Sara) who is providing a virtual yoga class during this time of pandemic. Thank you! Regular yoga helps me to remain centred.
- A whole truckload of rotten tomatoes to my neighbour for yelling at kids who were riding their bikes in our complex! Shame on you.
- Rotten tomatoes to the grocery shoppers loading up their carts full as if it was a regular Easter weekend. I’m sure they are not having guests for dinner! Of course everyone says, ‘no, not me!’ Signed, a fed up grocery worker.
- A big bouquet of red roses to the young gentleman who insisted on paying for my items at 7-11 on Fraser Highway and 140th. This was completely unexpected and such a blessing! Again, thank you so much! I will pay it forward.
- A huge heaping pile of rotten tomatoes to Mayor McCallum and his four councillors for not deferring our property taxes while there are hundreds of Surrey residents who have lost their jobs! Bunches of beautiful roses to Councillor Linda Annis for presenting a motion to defer our property taxes and for standing up for all of us.
- A shopping cart full of rotten tomatoes to all those people who do not dispose of their used gloves and masks appropriately. A bunch of red roses to those who help to keep others safe by putting their gloves and masks in the garbage.
- A garden of roses to the owner and the entire staff of Guildford Sushi House. You guys are one of the friendliest and kindest people out there and you serve the best food I have ever tasted in my life! Your restaurant will always be my first choice every time I develop those sushi cravings. Thank you so much for all the hard work that you do and the exceptional service you provide to the community.
- A whole garden full of bright blooms to the person/s who found my purse and turned it in to the staff at Krispy Kreme donut shop that Sunday afternoon a couple of weeks ago. I was all the way across town when I realized it was missing, and driving all the way back I was worried sick about it. Imagine my relief when the manager gave it back to me safe and sound. You were an answer to my prayers. Thank you for your honour and integrity. God bless you and your family.
- Rotten tomatoes to the stores that are not protecting their employees. Employers – go buy the plexiglass, buy two boards and nail it up. I’m not coming back until you do.
- Roses to the people behind the campaign to “Keep the RCMP in Surrey.” Your tireless efforts fighting for justice have brought so much awareness to our city. Continue the fight, keep peeling the rotted onion. Soon there will be nothing left but a small, withered core.
