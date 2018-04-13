Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (April 13, 2018)

- My wife was recently diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and got a disabled parking pass. Since then, I am stunned by the number of healthy people who are parking in disabled spots. They are clearly using someone else’s pass for their own convenience. To all people misusing disabled-parking passes – may a busload of rotten tomatoes descend on them and their fake disabilities.
- Rotten, smelly tomatoes to those who think the world is a big garbage can and throw their garbage everywhere, empty their cigarette butts on the street, throw their liquor bottles out windows leaving broken glass, let their dogs crap and don’t pick up after them. Stop to think about it – someone has to pick up after you.
- A big bouquet of red roses to people who wait until there is a garbage can to dispose of garbage and those that do clean up after their dog. Two bouquets of roses to one of my neighbours, who has mobility issues but still manages to kneel down and clean up after his dog.
- A big bouquet full of wonderful roses go to the Sedin twins for making it such a memorable night for everyone at Rogers Arena! You will be dearly missed! Once a Canuck, always a Canuck!
- Rotten tomatoes to people who have nothing better to do but criticize others. Mind your business and worry about your own life.
- Rotten tomatoes to our useless and superficial mayor for doing nothing about crime.
- Roses to neighbours who are kind enough to give us a heads-up when they are doing noisy renovations.
