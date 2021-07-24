Roses and raspberries: Thanks to the community for helping us make lemonade out of lemons

Editor:

Roses sent to the many wonderful business who supported our 2021 graduates. Your donations to the parent-run scavenger hunt were amazing and we were truly blessed by your generosity. Thank you!

And thank you to all the parents who helped to make this year’s graduation special for our students. It was a great day!

Thank you to the Dry Grad committee for all you did to support our grads and the grads of Williams Lake. Your hard work is never recognized enough.

Thank you again to all of you for making graduation one to be remembered. Out of all the lemons because of restrictions — we had some great lemonade.

Kathy Shetler

Maranatha Christian School

