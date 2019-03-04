ROSES AND RASPBERRIES: Thanks for all the support with cancer battle

Editor:

I would like to send a huge, huge bouquet of roses to all the doctors and nurses who looked after me a year ago (Feb. 27, 2018) when I had my surgery for cancer.

Also, I would like to thank the nurses in the ambulatory care, as well.

A special thank you to Dr. Oosthuizen, my surgeon.

Also, a special thank you to Dr. Labossiere, as well. Thank you so much. And you know what? I am still here.

Oh, also, a special thank you to the Cancer Clinic in Prince George where I had the radiation and started chemotherapy.

A special thank you to Dr. Alfaraj, as well.

Thank you, everyone, who was here for me, especially my family.

Maureen Moleschi Johnson

Williams Lake

Thank you to the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society for their assistance in the purchase of our new slab roller.

Thanks also to the City of Williams Lake and the CRD for supporting the arts through the CCACS.

Cariboo

Potters Guild

***

A big thank you to:

The Community Arts Council, the Williams Lake Legion, GOAT Radio, Williams Lake Tribune, Bean Counter Coffee Bar, Sure Catering, Karen Day, MaryAnne Therrien, Jackie Pooni and all the potters for your supprot of our Empty Bowls Fundraiser for the local food bank.

Your support helps us give back to our community.

Cariboo

Potters Guild

