Rob Douglas would serve district well

I am very happy to support Rob Douglas as a candidate for Cowichan Valley’s MLA.

I have known and worked in many endeavours with Rob since he was a teenager.

We were often chairperson, Rob, and treasurer, me, on the same executive — he the youngest member and myself the eldest. Even with more than a 50 year age gap we worked well together. We organized some great events.

I know that one of his main interests was housing, not just affordable housing but inclusive housing where different age groups live in the same community.

We were both among the founding members of the Cowichan Valley Cooperative Association. This was started with Rob organizing an information meeting at VIU where not only every seat was taken but people sat on the floor.

From this event Seniors Cowichan Co-Operative Connection, a community service non profit co-op was established in 2012.

Another interest of Rob’s is retraining workers for the future in a greener society. Several years ago Rob was an organizer of an all-day workshop on how this could be done.

I am quite confident that Rob will serve this district well.

Trudy Thorgeirson

Duncan

