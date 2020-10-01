there are children walking to the schools on torn up roads with no safe place to walk

Road construction should be put on hold immediately

I am writing to express my complete dismay and lack of understanding of how a major construction and paving contract would be started on Cobble Hill Road in September completely severing access to George Bonner Elementary and Cobble Hill Nature School. This work could have been scheduled within the last six months, well before the children returned to school.

Due to the high volume of parents trying to drop children off and school buses trying to navigate around paving vehicles and crews, the traffic is backed up on both directions of the highway and Kilmalu Road which is going to cause an accident.

More importantly there are children walking to the schools on torn up roads with no safe place to walk at the same time trying to dodge graders, rollers, trucks and vehicles. This is a major safety issue and should be put on hold immediately, until safe access for all concerned before there is a tragic accident.

Dale Jamison

Cobble Hill

