Right-of-way should be given exclusively to vehicles

The fact that cyclists ride around on public roadways with ear buds on, and don’t have mirrors on their units and do not signal etc. just proves that they should be held accountable somehow, right? Well insurance would be nice, but what should happen is the right-of-way should be taken away from pedestrians, and the right-of-way on our roads should be given to the vehicle drivers, who are tasked with watching for all kinds of hazards that they face.

Pedestrians just walk off the curbs onto the road, and don’t look, wear ear buds, read phones, make phone calls and a driver of a car is not allowed to do that and is ticketed for it as well.

The cyclists are just as bad, riding from the curb lane, left across roadways (not looking first) riding in crosswalks, on sidewalks, wearing all black like the pedestrians do, and much more.

The right-of-way should be given to the vehicles, the law should change to reflect the times (and number of no-minds using the roads, and intersections).

Don Richardson,

Shawnigan lake

