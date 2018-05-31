Returned wallet restores faith in humanity

I lost my beloved husband on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2009 from esophageal cancer. I was a very lonely widow from quite some time — then I had a second chance to finding love again.

He had lost his wife from breast cancer and had placed a personal ad in the newspaper. I was one of many who saw his ad and answered it. We met and in time became a couple.

Unfortunately cancer came into our lives once again. After almost eight years once more another illness and death – April 24, 2018 from pancreatic cancer. I was feeling lost again.

On Saturday, May 26, a beautiful day, I had taken my dog Cosey and had gone for a walk at the Kinsol Trestle. On the way back home I stopped at Country Grocer and bought some groceries and left. The next day, Sunday, I just stayed home and worked around my home. Monday, May 27, I finally noticed that my wallet was missing from my purse. I panicked, searched my home — no wallet. I phoned Visa for stolen and lost cards and reception told me my last transaction was at Country Grocer. I had thought it was at Wal Mart and had gone there earlier to report my missing wallet. I gave the manager my info and left. After talking and finding out about Country Grocer at Cobble Hill I drove there and thank goodness, there it was.

I was so relieved to see it again. Inside my wallet, besides all of my bank cards, driver’s licence, etc., there was my two newspaper clippings for the two men that I loved and lost in my life. Their obituaries and pictures, that meant more to me to lose than my other cards in my wallet.

I want to thank the person or persons who found my missing wallet and turned it in. It made my day a little brighter, knowing there are still good and honest people in this world.

Thank you.

Katherine Hendrickson

Duncan