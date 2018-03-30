Retirement a loss to neighbourhood

The neighbourhood of San Pareil has been very fortunate to have had (NEWS carrier) Ed Patriquin come by our homes twice a week for years. He has made sure that we received our papers dry and intact and in most cases in our personal mailbox. That, however, was not where his kindness ended.

Ed has, for years, been faithfully leaving a dog cookie at each home where there is a four-legged resident. Our dogs all know Ed’s truck and will rush to see him when out for walks. It’s hard to imagine what this tradition has cost Ed over the length of his career, but it is definitely a significant amount. However, he loves the dogs and they most certainly all love him.

Ed, you are a treasure! If only this world had more people like you. All of your San Pareil family will miss your visits. We wish you nothing but the best in your retirement.

Kandy Rogers and the

Ed Patriquin fan club of San Pareil