Restaurant holds fundraiser for server

Editor, The Times:

We are finally ready to announce how much much we raised during Lachlan Whelen Day on Oct. 22.

Clearwater is so amazing. We raised a total of $2,300 for Lachlan’s university fund!

I’m so sorry it took so long to announce. Lachlan was away and we wanted to surprise him with the amount.

We gave him his cheque last night (Dec. 16) while we were catering.

Thank you everyone for your support in coming out for dinner on Lachlan Whelen Day at the Gateway Grill. All the money raised during the day went to support our employee’s education.

As we said in our ad last October, Lachlan is a super hard-working, well mannered, responsible guy. He started working at Gateway in 2016, attended university, then returned for the 2017 season. He plans on returning to school in January.

He has managed to save a good chunk over the season but, as we all know, university is expensive.

Kalen Jones

Gateway Grill

Clearwater, B.C.