Respect your elders! Sandecki entitled to opinion

Dear Editor,

I just read two letters to the editor slamming long-time columnist Claudette Sandecki for her old-fashioned opinions. I do not always agree with Mrs. Sandecki’s opinions but this takes the cake.

Listen up young, all-knowing bucks and buckettes! Claudette Sandecki has been around the block. She has acquired wisdom that you are still scratching at. She is perfectly entitled to her opinions, even though she is not working, or employable anymore.

In case you are too self-centered, young or ignorant to understand the importance of this, seniors are the cornerstone of our society. They deserve our respect. If they choose to mock some ball caps, who cares? They have lived and walked in places you will never know,

Do you want all print material to be politically correct according to your youthful opinions? Or do we have still have free speech?

Smarten up and respect your elders. One day you too will be old and not employable. Just saying.

Marianne Brorup Weston

Thornhill, B.C.