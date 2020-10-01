Respect for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg

Brenda is pleased to have lived in the time of the great women and human rights advocate

I made a strong cup of black tea then sat outside with Shea, my 19-year-old dog.

I just had to have a discussion with her knowing full well she would not offer anything I could use when I talk to you this week.

Then again you never know.

Mind you, the old dump cat was there as well.

No sense asking him.

Like any cat, his thoughts are ever so private and subject to change.

I could remind you that Fall is now upon us.

The beautiful leaves fall in a palette of red, pink and yellow.

It behooves me to mention that we will have a provincial election October 24.

I don’t know who is running in this area.

I gather Nathan Cullen will run, but the rest I have no idea.

As you know I lean to the left, so I will wait and see who fills the bill for me.

LAST WEEK: A little weight training to keep up arm strength

Another note for a topic clunking around in my brain is the passing of former Prime Minister John Turner. He died at the age of 91. He was prime minister for only 79 days.

I actually knew John Turner back in the 1960s. I remember his words to recent law school graduates. My former husband was one of the class. Mr. Turner was a pleasant fellow and well-accomplished at many things at that time. A great athlete. He was to be in the 1948 Olympics.

He was a Rhodes scholar with many other accolades on his roster of accomplishments.

Over some years I would have the opportunity to talk to him again.

I do remember him as a congenial parliamentarian. A contrast to what we hear from south of the border.

Talking about south of the border, I must go there today to pay my own respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

This remarkable woman was a jurist on the supreme court.

She fought long and hard for gender equality. This included women’s rights and LGBTQ rights. She fought for equality for all.

She said, “fight for the things you care about, do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”

She did not need to shout her thoughts or belittle others to make a point. Lying would not be in her integrity profile. She believed ” real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”

I am so pleased that I have lived in the time when someone like Ruth Bader Ginsburg made so many know that they are worthwhile and deserving of recognition.

She said she would like to be remembered as “someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability.”

A lesson for all of us.

