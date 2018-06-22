How amazing it was for us to find out that so many people had helped

Rescue of runaway dog heartwarming

In a world full of negative stories, our story is one of a breath of fresh air and a random act of kindness.

This is to thank all of those who helped on June 16 at the corner of Frayne Road and Island Highway. Our rescue dog, who is now 11 years old, was staying with a friend for a couple of days while we were away. After a walk and being unleashed two feet from my friend’s door, Mei Mei had a moment of panic and decided that she had to run home. The route took her up the hill on Frayne Road and across the highway to the Mill Springs side of Mill Bay. Many of you now have your heart in your throat at that thought!

The amazing part of this is, while our friend chased Mei Mei up the very steep hill, a complete stranger saw what was happening and said “I’ll catch up to her”, and continued to run up the hill. Luckily the lights were red on the highway but turned green as the dog and the stranger reached the intersection. The drivers of those stopped cars saw what was happening, stayed still and got out of their cars to keep everyone stopped while the dog allowed this lovely stranger to coax her across the highway!

How amazing it was for us to find out that so many people had helped our poor panicked dog to safety? Utterly heartwarming. Both my friend and my husband and I are very appreciative of the kindness of all these strangers and we hope all of you see this along with our biggest THANK YOU! A positive story in the midst of a chaotic world.

People truly are amazing! Especially the young lady that took charge of our dog! Our hearts are full and THANKFUL!

Cathy and Derek Crawford

Jacquie Marsh

Mill Bay