Rescind rule barring non-food vendors from farmers markets

I am aghast at how the “Rule of Nobody” (a nameless bureaucrat) has been applied without due consideration to many factors that clearly demonstrate this to be folly.

Outdoor markets are healthier environments on numerous counts; the big box stores such as Candian Tire and Hudson Bay have added a rack of packaged foods thereby being allowed to be open to sell their usual wares.

This decision should be rescinded immediately or the government should close down all stores not selling food products as their MAIN business.

Furthermore, all stores will need to upgrade their ventilation systems to deliver safer air for the safety of all people who work in or visit these stores.

Christopher Carruthers

North Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen