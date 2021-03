For millennia, First Nations have been wise stewards of what we now call the Cowichan River.

Reopening Paradise a worthy goal

For millennia, First Nations have been wise stewards of what we now call the Cowichan River. I applaud the suggestions of Warren Chapman (Use park funds to reopen Paradise, Citizen, March 4).

The question is: would Cowichan Tribes and families give their blessings to creating a park and protection of the Paradise area? They should also be beneficiaries of monies spent to achieve such a worthy goal.

Candace Moore

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen