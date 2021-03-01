Reopen kiddie/physio pool

I have been an avid swimmer for my over 30 years of residing in the Cowichan Valley. The new(ish) pool is amazing and I was never more thrilled when it reopened in October under the COVID guidelines.

However, and I’ve spoken to pool staff about this, the warm kiddie/physio pool has never reopened. I’ve been given a variety of reasons for this but notice most of the family pools in the rest of the province have reopened. I am concerned that a huge segment of taxpayers are unable to use this beautiful facility — the families with young children who love the warm pool and need to be able to reach the bottom as well as those who need physiotherapy exercises and find the cold pool inappropriate for their health issues. On top of that, the competition pool (cold pool) is booked quickly with wait lists for almost all the length swimming times, so again, unavailable for many taxpayers.

So I’m not sure who is responsible for decisions regarding when and if this reopens but it sure would be great if this occurs in time for spring break. Other community pools have managed to follow COVID guidelines by shutting off any spraying mechanisms and using one directional and staggered entry and exits.

To close I would like to praise the front line staff for the cleanliness and courtesy they exhibit to patrons who are currently able to utilize this wonderful, tax funded facility in a safe and careful manner.

Helen Turnquist

Shawnigan lake

