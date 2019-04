Dear Editor,

If you live in Langley on land zoned for single-family occupancy or in the ALR and would like a rental unit added to your property, just request a building permit for a detached garage or a “coach house”.

Include, of course, an “unfinished storage area” above said garage, and presto, you now have a rental apartment.

No worries. It’s happening all over the Township of Langley.

Win Bromley, Langley