Remembrance Day service in Duncan heartfelt

Re: Remembrance Day commemoration

Yesterday my husband and I were gathered among a large crowd who attended the Remembrance Day commemoration at the Duncan cenotaph. It was heartwarming to see so many people of all ages line the street and fill the whole area.

I have to say that this year’s service was one of the most heartfelt services I have attended.

I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to all who thoughtfully planned, organized and participated to make such a special occasion. The personal reciting of poems, the sharing of stories, the songs sung and the special prayers given invited a spirit which was felt, helping us to remember and appreciate what really is important in life and how to maintain it by honouring those who have served our country with such dedication and to live that same integrity in such a way so as to preserve the freedom we so much enjoy.

After the aircrafts performed their usual fly-bys and during the laying of wreaths, many of us were touched deeply as we witnessed many large flocks of Canada geese grace the sky as they announced their presence and performed their own respectful “fly-by” as if it was planned. I believe it was!

“God bless our land;

Glorious and free.

O Canada we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada we stand on guard for thee.”

Janet McCullough

Duncan