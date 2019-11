Remember the days of yesteryears

Remember the days of yesteryears

with broken hearts and many fears

days of war and so much fear

sons long gone that were so dear

don’t repeat the wrongs of the past

solve problems a new way with peace to last

it seems to start over and over again

and gives generations lives fill with pain

War takes away and never gives

The peace in our hearts we need to live

Fathers, brothers and sons we will miss

War is always a deep painful abyss

~

Dorothy A. Britton