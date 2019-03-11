Remain unconvinced on sea level rise

In a letter to the editor, atmospheric climate scientist Geoff Strong suggests if I am “going to use science” then “get my facts straight”, in respect to alleged sea level rise. Good advise I would say, however, the “facts” I used were from other learned scientists, such as himself.

I did NOT suggest for one minute that sea levels were not rising, as he alludes. I simply don’t know. He refers to today’s scientific “satellite altimetry” measurement of proof of sea level rise, which, in my letter I dealt with. If he were to read my letter, I questioned such satellites technology BECAUSE they were launched in 1989 not 120 years ago. Therefore, how can today’s scientific “charts”, be accepted as gospel without an accurate starting point of sea levels 120 years ago? And why did he ignore such a “fact”.

He explains that land base ice, melting and flowing into the ocean will add water to the seas. Correct, and it doesn’t take a scientist to understand why. NOWHERE in my letter did I refer to land based ice, ONLY floating ice on the polar seas. As I stated in my letter, melting floating ice, will not add to sea level rise. This is not “scientific” data, only good old physics.

He claims that if all the land based ice were to melt from the Antarctic, Greenland etc etc., the seas would rise ” seven meters around the globe”. “IF” this high measurement is accurate, does geology support such a measurement on rock formations of sea levels BEFORE the Ice Age? If so, perhaps he can provide such evidence, and if not, is a seven meter rise a figment of someone’s imagination.

Stong states “the Greenland ice sheet is now melting three and four times faster than we believed in 1990”. If scientists “believe” such to be true, why is dramatic melt not indicated by a spike on scientific charts since 1990?

I have read a lot of books, etc. written by scientists on global warning. As a result of the conflicting data it is difficult to know what to believe. Alleged sea level rise, is yet another example and letters such as Geoff Strong’s, is a heck of a good example.

John Walker

Cobble Hill