Rec Perspectives: See Through the Smoke

“Rec Perspectives” with Tia Wayling, the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

I’m sure you can relate that as I look outside my window, the accumulation of smoke from all of the wildfires in Canada and the U.S. is very depressing. The air quality makes it very unappealing and unhealthy for me and my family go outside and be active. As if the pandemic wasn’t enough, now we can’t even enjoy the outdoors as much, something I’ve been encouraging you to do all summer. I’m starting to see the anxiety and frustration level rise in many people, myself included. We are less patient, tempers are lost over small issues, and we all just want life to be free of the virus and the smoke.

As usual, I will try and find some positives and shift our attention to what we can control in this negative haze. Is there even any? Let’s try. Well, the smoke won’t be here forever. I hear if that if you have the ability to hike up high enough on Thompson Mountain, you can get above the smoke. I actually watched the sunrise this morning with my boys and could physically look at the orange-hazed sun. That was really cool! Speaking of cool, it’s cooler outside now, so you’re not sweltering from the heat while trapped inside the house. And while everyone is trapped at home, it’s a good time for chats to catch up with friends. Phew! That was not an easy list nor was it that compelling, but I encourage you to think of some others that will keep you occupied and put you in a different mindset.

For those of us that can still walk outside without feeling any ill effects, continue to do so. Maybe training for that half marathon is not in the cards right now but you can definitely maintain your fitness doing other things. For the ones that are truly suffering, use this as some down time to get your canning done (if you can find canning supplies anywhere) or move around your house with more intention by cleaning, dancing, or working on your balance and agility by dodging Lego pieces. This year is a good test of our resilience and adaptability. We are lucky to live in the Creston Valley and I’d say, as a whole, we’re doing just fine.

I wish I could end this article with exciting news about the Community Complex. Your kindness and patience during this closure has been very much appreciated. Our staff is working very hard to open more services this fall so please keep your eye out for upcoming media releases and social media posts. You will need to be prepared to accept that indoor recreation, across the whole country, will not open at the same time and does not look the same as it once did. But, once you do have an opportunity to participate, make the most of it and find the positives. Like you, we are doing our best working in these frustrating times within the regulations and restrictions given.

Creston Valley Advance