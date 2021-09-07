Rec Perspectives: No Shortage of Autumn Activities

'If you are new to the valley or haven't taken advantage of all there is to do here, I urge you to try something new this year.'

By Tia Wayling, recreation services co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay

As summer comes to an end, it’s always tough to see it get dark earlier. But, the cooler mornings are a welcome change as you leave the house with a jacket or sweater and then proceed to forget it somewhere because you are forced to take it off during the hot afternoons.

Parents are starting to put away the summer toys with joy as children reluctantly gear up for a return to school, more vegetables are harvested from gardens, and dinner plates have higher ratios of homegrown food, and instead of trying to find ways to cool down, it’s becoming more tolerable to be outdoors in the middle of the day.

Even though the upcoming, cooler season has people wanting to sit inside and binge watch their favourite shows sipping or snacking on pumpkin-spiced foods, autumn is the best time to be outside having fun. We just finished spending our summer dodging smoky skies and unbearable heat, with some unable to do anything physical at all. Now that the skies have cleared up and the scorching temperatures have relaxed, this is the prime time to feel comfortable outdoors. Plus, the changing foliage with the Skimmerhorn Mountains in the background, is nothing short of breathtaking. The outdoors are calling your name to soak up the beauty of the season.

The Creston Valley is a playground of outdoor adventures. We haven’t been stamped with a “year-round” tourist destination label yet which means we get to enjoy all of the untapped outdoor attractions. If you are unsure what there is to do, here are some ideas:

• Kayaking on Kootenay River or Kootenay Lake

• Disc golf at Lister Park

• Jogging/Walking/Hiking locals trails

• Cycling/Mountain Biking

• Golfing

• Pickleball or tennis

• Watching the bird migration at the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area

• Harvesting local produce to preserve so it can be enjoyed over the winter months

If you are new to the valley or haven’t taken advantage of all there is to do here, I urge you to try something new this year. Visit our local Creston Valley Visitor Centre. Once there, you will likely see Amy. She comes with years of experience and is a wealth of knowledge of everything there is to do in our valley. If you’re unsure how to get somewhere or whether it would be suitable for your level of mobility, ask Amy. Our Visitor Centre is not just for visitors. Residents can use its resources to receive more information about how to maximize the fun in where we live.

Getting people outdoors and outdoor activities have been a focal point in recreation because it’s been proven to be safe. If you’re not an outdoorsy person and don’t know where to start, you now have a reason to visit our local Visitor Centre. Plus, new trail maps have been updated and printed, also available at the Visitor Centre. Go and pick up your copy so you can start exploring our beautiful valley this fall.

