Reality is that nobody willing to give up fossil fuel lifestyle

In a recent letter Gerry Fewster suggests that I should return to school, and take a “reality” check, instead of the protesting school kids. (“Letter writer the one who needs a reality check”).

In all due respect to Fewster, I don’t need to return to school to know the “reality”, that since the world started using fossil fuel, we started down a “slippery slope” of no return. No one, repeat, no one, is willing to return to a life style without those comforts and conveniences it provides, no, not even the protesting school children, climate change or no climate change.

Another “reality” is that, regardless of their promises, no government can reverse the slide down this “slope” overnight. For God’s sake, the best the leader of the Green Party can do is promise to have all Canadians plant billions upon billions of little trees. However, she doesn’t have an explanation where people will plant them, especially those living in an apartment.

Yup, it will take these trees 20 years to reach a size where they can start absorbing any significant amount of CO2 from the atmosphere. However, if we can believe them, the scientists, claim mankind will be wiped out 10 years before the trees mature. Surely the school kids can come up with a more realistic plan closer to “reality”.

So what is it that the scientists claim the school children will be facing in their adult years, that Brewster warns about? My suggestion to the school children is to start questioning what the scientists are stating.

Climate change? May I ask where? Locally, the climate here on Vancouver Island this year has been stupendous. Let’s not forget the scientists claimed we were going to burn to a crisp during the fire season. However, it’s been the lowest fire season for many years, and we are all fine.

Climate catastrophes? I have a book published by Readers Digests titled Great Disasters subtitled “dramatic true stories of nature’s awesome power”. The book is filled with catastrophic weather events that go back hundreds of years before fossil fuel was heard of.

Governments can’t “change” the “climate”. Atmospheric low and high pressures can.

John Walker

Cobble Hill