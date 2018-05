Editor, The Times:

Congratulations Keith on your impending retirement! We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for a job well done.

In our opinion the Clearwater Times is the best small town newspaper in regards to content and readability, and we appreciate the work that has gone into making it so.

Enjoy your travels but we are happy that you will continue to call Clearwater “home.”

Bob and Joan Mumford

Clearwater, B.C.