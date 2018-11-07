Re: Proportional representation

Editor, The Times:

I received my voting package in the mail this week, and I have to say that this whole process is nothing but a total disregard of the Privacy Act and a complete sham of democracy! The mail-in vote is the result of two power hungry politicians trying to scam a few more seats in the legislature. I certainly hope that the taxpayers’ costs of this boondoggle will be made public. We are now on the hook for all this stupidity, but come next election, I hope Mr. Weaver and Premier Horgan will have their turn to pay!

Jim Lamberton,

The Rambling Man

Clearwater, B. C.