Re: “Pipeline Camp Applies for Liquor License”

So what happened to the great corporate citizen that Trans Mountain Pipeline was going to be for the North Thompson Valley regarding creating lots of jobs and spin-off business for local establishments?

I was always under the impression that all the oil companies’ camps had a “no alcohol or drug” rule with random employee testing. Anyone not in compliance with the rule was fired. If this ridiculous application is allowed to proceed, it would be a horrendous slap in the face to every other liquor licensed business in Clearwater.

One hundred and thirty indoor seats for pipeline employees and guests is close to the number of seats for all other licensed businesses in Clearwater put together.

This pipeline camp is supposed to be a work camp, not a playhouse!

Jim Lamberton,

The Rambling Man

Clearwater, B. C.

