Re: “Election Post Mortem”

Editor, The Times:

I feel that I have to respond to a sentence in Wes Morden’s letter. He wrote, “In terms of leadership, I think Jagmeet Singh showed himself to be a good leader.” I totally agree! The NDP lost 20 seats in this election, and at that rate, in two more elections, they will be reduced to zero.

Regarding the election results, the Oct. 23 edition of the Vancouver Sun ran an editorial section called “A Nation Divided.” It included an article by Rex Murphy, “If you thought West was angry before….,” which was very well worth reading. Here are a couple of his paragraphs just to give you an idea:

“The juvenile and reckless policies of the amateur Trudeau government — a government of butterflies in its early yoga and selfies days — has brought the country to a terrible pass, where the only elements that really count in a nation — its cohesion, its sense of common endeavour, of all its parts and regions acting on the great issues in concert, as one — these elements are shattered…….Canadian elections are not about the world.

“It is not ours to save, or (all deference to Greta the Grinch) to destroy. Canadian elections are about Canada, how to make it better, stronger, more healthful and secure for its citizens. They are — or should be — exercises where party leaders refresh our sense of Canada’s aspirations and ideals as a country, a nation.”

Very well said, Mr. Murphy.

I would cut Greta a little slack because she has been brainwashed by climate activists who have stooped to an all-time low by using children to further their cause. It’s pretty obvious that Greta became an activist while she was still in the womb. She brags about travelling with a carbon-free footprint, but has she considered the size of the footprint that 7 1/2 million followers make?

Greta, I’m afraid that on the road to finding a solution, you have become just another part of the problem.

Jim Lamberton

The Rambling Man

Clearwater, B. C.

