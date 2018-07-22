Rail, not buses, the way to go

The government wants to take out the rail system and put in buses when all the other centres are putting in rail systems.

This rail line we have now lacks TLC. The cost to the rail bed to put in buses would be so much. It wouldn’t cover the cost. The rail bed is 100 years old and full of diesel, oil and brush kill. So, what would happen with all the contaminated material all the way up the Island?

And the rail bridges to allow bus travel? They would need to be reconstructed to allow two lanes of traffic, not just one.

The cost to run buses would be very costly.

The biggest mistake the government made was to allow the city to take out the rail bridge. Running the train is a win-win deal, even the tourists would want it.

Gordon W. Stewart

Sooke