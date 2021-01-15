We are living in the 21st Century, not in the Dark Ages.

Racism against First Nations people disgusting

I find it absolutely disgusting about the people in this Valley, about what they are saying about our First Nations people. I thought prejudice was the past.

These people have suffered enough with what our white government did to these people. We are living in the 21st Century, not in the Dark Ages.

The First Nations peopel are at least stopping people from going into their homes. They are making an effort in stopping the virus, by staying home when we white people are out spreading it around.

The people that are prejudiced should practice what they preach. Our government are not following the rules, letting people travel anywhere they want and there is no consequences for them disregarding the rules set by our doctors. they allow travel by ferries and air travel. I thought they should be closing all borders from province to province and country to country.

I guess they need to blame someone.

Our politicians that chose to go on holidays in other countries should be punished for disobeying the rules, but oh no, there are not any consequences for them.

You people that are blaming our First Nations people should crawl back under the rock you came from. We were raised to hold no prejudices against another nationality!

Marlene Spaeth

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen