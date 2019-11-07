Maybe you elected folks should stop making promises you can't keep.

Race track fiasco! (Is just that)

Unless there is a legal and binding contract between the Municipality of North Cowichan and VIMC, allowing the expansion and changes to the race facility there is absolutely no case for VIMC to claim any money or investment, in starting their project on a handshake or a verbal assurance.

Case in point, the proposed golf course on Mount Tzouhalem in the Maple Bay area. The entire project hinged on pumping grey water from the Duncan lagoons to the course. This was also a handshake deal full of assurances from North Cowichan. While this deal fell apart and now we have a moonscape.

Maybe you elected folks should stop making promises you can’t keep. Perhaps do the due diligence, research and public consultation that’s required without your eyes on the tax revenue. The services provided by your local public offering do not come close to your huge tax increases. I’m sure you can do better!

Scott Hayden Luck

Duncan