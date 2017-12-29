‘R’ in LRT seems way out of place

Editor:
I have been bothered for a while by the way our Surrey Mayor is pushing through the LRT for Surrey (City’s LRT plan on track, Dec. 22).
Am I in the minority? While there have been several items in the newspapers critical of the proposal, not much of a backlash has been generated.
Being retired, whether it goes or not, it will not materially affect me – but paying for it will definitely affect everyone else’s future taxes.
The first thing that struck me was the name LRT. The ‘R’ stands for rapid. That’s a laugh.
I read somewhere that the time saving over the present B Line bus between Newton and Guildford would be about six minutes. So how much per minute is this thing going to cost?
Regarding the volume of traffic going east/west, how much congestion is there going to be at 72nd, 88th, and 96th and King George? Chaos, I predict.
Also, where is all the traffic on King George going to go when actual construction starts?
There is no other four-lane north/south road from 72nd all the way to 104th between Scott Road and 152nd, and existing north/south roads are already close to capacity.
How can this possibly be a sane decision?
It is time the mayor and council were given their walking papers.
In the name of common sense, please, somebody do something.
David Woodward, Surrey