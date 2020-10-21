Question Bill C-7, says this reader

Editor:

Have you ever felt strongly convicted about something one day and the next day wondered what you were thinking? If so, Bill C-7 poses great danger to you. Would you ever put complete confidence in the testimony of only one witness when considering a serious crime? If not, you should question Bill C-7.

The federal government recently re-introduced Bill C-7, and there is pressure to push it through quickly (“why the hurry?” we should rightly ask). This bill seeks to expand access to euthanasia in Canada. The bill proposes, among other things, that those whose death is “reasonably foreseeable” can die on the day they request it. So sorry, Canadians, but there is no room for regret or a change of heart; the waiting period we currently have in place has to go.

And if someone you love dies by euthanasia and you question the integrity of the one who administered the lethal dose, you may have no one to verify the story. Bill C-7 would strike down the requirement for a second witness – a chilling thought.

The beast we call “medical aid in dying” is spinning out of control, seeking more and more victims, and it calls itself “compassion”. Let us not be fooled. Stand up against this evil for the sake of your family, your friends, your neighbours and yourself.

Plead with your MP to oppose Bill C-7. Pray for God’s mercy and the healing of our nation. “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”–Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Sincerely,

Tanya VanderMooren, Quick BC

