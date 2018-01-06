Quesnel pioneers group helps Good Cheer

Support for the local Good Cheer charity

Roger North, president of the North Cariboo BC Hydro Power Pioneers, recenlty presented a $300 cheque and 40 books to Good Cheer director Dianne Greenwood. This is an annual contribution by the local BC Hydro Power Pioneers.

SUBMITTED PHOTO

