Quantum exchanges of information provide joy

“Now the whole earth had one language and few words.”

(Genesis 11.1, Revised Standard Version)

Our new science (quantum entanglement) is helping some people to become aware of the exchanges of information which take place between living entities, without the use of spoken or written languages. These “instantaneous” (c7: the speed of light to the power of seven) exchanges can include non-verbal information about attitude, emotion, influence, intention and visualization as well as stimulating the recipients’ available physical senses of hearing, seeing, smelling tasting and touching. Since our physical senses take a few milliseconds to bring information to our consciousness, the much faster quantum exchanges sometimes lead to a feeling of “déja vu”: a feeling of having already experienced a present situation.

The writer’s personal experiences have indicated that being aware of quantum exchanges of information enables awareness of such exchanges taking place between myself and any other types of living entities, including animals, plants and insects. One summer day, I was visiting my brother in his summer home on Dufferin Island in Charleston Lake, Ont. He was endeavoring, unsuccessfully, to swat a house-fly which had got into the large screened-in porch across the front of his house. I thought that the house-fly wanted to get out of the screened-in porch as much as my brother wanted it to. Then I noticed that the fly had landed on the screen, just across from where I was sitting. I put my finger on the screen beside the fly, and the fly crawled up onto my finger. I carried the fly to the screen door, and let the fly out. It was as though the fly had sensed my sympathy for him, and trusted to climb up on my finger and be carried to the door.

“Men are, that they might have joy.”

(2 Nephi 2:25, Book of Mormon)

The writer’s personal experiences have also indicated that awareness of quantum exchanges of information brings joy into his life and is facilitated by being open and receptive to new and different ways of thinking and doing things, and by honouring and respecting other living entities for whom they are, not for what they are doing. For example: the behavior of President Donald Trump and his followers indicate that their childhood experiences have denied them opportunities to develop self-esteem and self-confidence. They are “More to be Pitied than Censured.”

The writer’s personal opinion is that the more people who become aware of quantum exchanges of information, the more enjoyment of life there will be.

(Robert Radford is a retired design engineer who has been a Sunday School Teacher with the United Church of Canada (Greenwood), a student minister with the Presbyterian Church of Canada (Penetanguishene), an organist with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Toronto), and a Director of Purchasing with a Roman Catholic Hospital (Scarborough).

Robert Radford

Duncan