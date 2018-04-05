Qualicum Beach makes 30 years of TOSH possible

An Open Thank you Letter to The Town Council of Qualicum Beach, Daniel Sailland and the Town Employees

On behalf of the board, staff, volunteers and over 550 members of The Old School House Arts Centre, we would like to thank the Town of Qualicum Beach for its support of our organization over the past 30 years and especially for your help in making this anniversary year so special. Your generosity is an example of what makes small town living so special: an inspiring cycle of collaboration and mutual commitment that fosters community joy and fulfillment.

2018 marked the 30th anniversary of our arts centre, and we have been looking back with gratitude to all individuals and businesses who have supported us along the way. We are pleased to thank you, the Town Council and employees for your dedication to our society and the building that we call TOSH.

In this celebratory year you warmly contributed to our special 30th birthday concert event on Feb. 27 by offering the use of the civic centre to host this international music presentation. The venue was sold out, and everyone who attended was ecstatic about the evening. Your staff members were very helpful in ensuring the best possible production of a celebration that was certainly a memorable experience for our community.

As a gift to our organization for our 30 years of dedication to Qualicum Beach, you were also kind enough to replace our old sign and design a new one that tastefully draws attention to our arts centre location. Your staff was respectful of our requirements and preferences and had the new sign installed in time for the 30th anniversary event at which we thanked the original volunteers who started and sustained our thriving organization .

Our mandate is “to foster a vibrant arts centre that promotes and encourages the development of multi-dimensional artists and musicians for the enjoyment of all ages, residents and visitors alike, in Qualicum Beach and throughout central Vancouver Island,” and your co-operation and kind support are greatly appreciated as we continue to develop and expand our programming and move forward in the service of that mandate for the next thirty years.

Corinne James, executive director

The Old School House Art Centre