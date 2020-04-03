Put money into addressing causes of flooding

With regards to the recent meeting of federal and First Nations leaders, let me say this. Why are the real issues not being taken care of instead of pouring more money into building more dikes and pump stations?

The real issue is Somenos Creek being totally silted up, as well as the Chemainus River being almost choked off below the railway bridge at Westholme with a huge mound of gravel. Below the Bald Eagle campground, there is a huge log jam which has diverted the river onto the surrounding fields and prevented fish migration. I walked in there yesterday and found the whole area torn up by the fast moving water around the log jam.

Until these issues are addressed, there will be further flood issues with likely fatal results.

Gary McLellan

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen